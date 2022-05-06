aha! on course to complete 1,500 flights, announces fare sale across entire network

This follows aha!'s announcement of Santa Rosa/Sonoma County as the newest nonstop destination from its Reno-Tahoe hub

RENO, Nev., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, aha! officially took flight Oct. 24, 2021 with a nonstop flight to Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash., the first of the carrier's eight initial destinations from Reno Tahoe International Airport. On Monday, May 9 the airline will surpass 1,500 flights.

"We're very grateful to our community partners and customers for the support they have shown aha! and look forward to expanding our reach from Reno-Tahoe in the coming months and years," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "Our recent announcement of service to Santa Rosa is a sign of more to come."

Network Fare Sale

To celebrate the milestone, aha! is offering $39-$59* fares across its entire network of nonstop destinations throughout the western U.S.

Travelers can purchase discounted tickets at www.flyaha.com over Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 10, for travel completed by July 31, 2022 (blackout dates apply). The discounted one-way fares are available with promo code: MOMS2022

aha! currently provides nonstop flights between Reno-Tahoe and:

Bakersfield, Calif.

Eugene / Springfield, Ore.

Fresno / Yosemite, Calif.

Medford / Ashland, Ore.

Ontario / Los Angeles, Calif.

Pasco /Tri-Cities, Wash.

Redmond / Bend, Ore.

Spokane, Wash.

Palm Springs , Calif.

Special Introductory $49** Fares for newly announced Santa Rosa flights

Nonstop service will also begin on July 14 to Santa Rosa, Calif. aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* for flights between the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, available for purchase through May 31, 2022 for travel completed by August 15, 2022, no code needed.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of experience as a regional airline. ExpressJet operates its leisure brand aha!, which provides travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. The company is expanding its service with specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

Mother's Day Weekend Fare Sale*

$39 and $59 one-way fares available with promocode: MOMS2022. Reservations must be made by 11:59 on May 10 and travel completed by July 31, 2022. Blackout Dates are May 27-30, 2022 and July 1-5, 2022. Discount does not apply to other charges such as seat assignments and baggage fees. A $25 per booking fee applies to all bookings made through aha! call center. This offer is not combinable with other offers or promo codes. Blackout dates, schedules, discounts, and fares are subject to change without notice.

STS Introductory Fare Sale**

Introductory, limited time $49 airfare is one-way and includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by May 31, 2022 and travel completed by August 15, 2022. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

