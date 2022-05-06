Aeromexico Reports April 2022 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported April 2022 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 716 thousand passengers in April; a 42.6% year-on-year increase. International passengers carried increased by 99.7%, while domestic passenger increased by 27.3%.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 62.0% year-on-year. International ASKs increased by 93.9% compared to April 2021 . Domestic capacity increased by 25.7% year-on-year.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), increased by 83.6% year-on-year. International demand increased by 153.7% compared to April 2021 . Domestic demand increased by 23.5% vs 2021.

Aeromexico's April load factor was 81.1%, a 6.1 p.p. increase compared to April 2021 . International load factor increased by 13.1 p.p. and Domestic load factor decreased by 1.5 p.p.

In April Aeromexico resumed operations to London Heathrow International Airport (LHR), offering 5 weekly frequencies from Mexico City . Also in April, the Mexico City - Tegucigalpa route started, offering 3 weekly flights, in addition to the current flights to San Pedro Sula.



April

YTD April

2022 2021 Var vs 2021

2022 2021 Var vs 2021















RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,129 914 23.5%

3,850 3,421 12.5% International 1,987 783 153.7%

6,735 2,991 125.2% Total 3,116 1,697 83.6%

10,585 6,412 65.1%















ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)













Domestic 1,404 1,116 25.7%

4,906 4,229 16.0% International 2,463 1,270 93.9%

8,915 5,269 69.2% Total 3,867 2,387 62.0%

13,820 9,497 45.5%















Load Factor (itinerary, %)



p.p.





p.p. Domestic 80.5 81.9 -1.5

78.5 80.9 -2.4 International 81.5 68.4 13.1

76.4 61.3 15.2 Total 81.1 75.1 6.1

77.2 70.4 6.8















Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)













Domestic 1,208 949 27.3%

4,091 3,493 17.1% International 508 254 99.7%

1,766 868 103.4% Total 1,716 1,204 42.6%

5,858 4,361 34.3%















Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.















The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com

www.skyteam.co

