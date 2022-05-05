Contests
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:

Western Forest Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.)
Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Laura A. Cillis

217,449,423

99.45%

1,211,715

0.55%

Donald Demens

218,523,581

99.94%

137,557

0.06%

Randy Krotowski

215,848,731

98.71%

2,812,407

1.29%

Fiona MacFarlane

217,645,457

99.54%

1,015,681

0.46%

Daniel Nocente

218,133,114

99.76%

528,024

0.24%

Cheri Phyfer

217,388,495

99.42%

1,272,643

0.58%

Michael T. Waites

218,286,339

99.83%

374,799

0.17%

John Williamson

218,454,528

99.91%

206,610

0.09%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 221,825,515, representing 68.15% of the Company's outstanding shares. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has reconstituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All of the members of the Board Committees remain 100% independent.

Audit
Committee

Environmental,
Health and Safety
Committee

Management Resource
and Compensation
Committee

Nominating and
Corporate Governance
Committee

Laura A. Cillis
(Chair)

Randy Krotowski
(Chair)

Daniel Nocente
(Chair)

John Williamson
(Chair)

Randy Krotowski

Cheri Phyfer

Cheri Phyfer

Laura A. Cillis

Daniel Nocente

John Williamson

John Williamson

Fiona Macfarlane



Fiona Macfarlane






About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

