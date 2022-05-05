REALOGY CHIEF ETHICS AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER SHACARA DELGADO HONORED BY EXECUTIVE WOMEN OF NEW JERSEY AT THE 2022 SALUTE TO THE POLICY MAKERS GALA

Delgado is recognized on the 2022 Trailblazing Policy Makers list for her change-making achievements

MADISON, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, proudly announces the recognition of Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer Shacara Delgado by Executive Women of New Jersey's (EWNJ) during the 2022 Salute to the Policy Makers Gala earlier this week. The recognition celebrates the contributions of high-achieving New Jersey women leaders from the private and the public sectors.

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by Executive Women of New Jersey with so many of my incredible peers who inspire me to continue paving a path for women in business," said Delgado. "I'm proud of Realogy's commitment to operating with unwavering integrity, especially when it comes to creating new professional opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups."

Delgado joined Realogy in 2002 and was appointed Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer in June 2019. She leads Realogy's Ethics & Compliance program, which has been recognized for 11 consecutive years by Ethisphere as part of the World's Most Ethical Companies designation. Under her leadership, Realogy released a refreshed Code of Ethics in 2021 and the companion Key Employment Policies, incorporating evolving business requirements and best practices. In addition to leading the company's compliance program, she manages employment, benefits, and contractor relations legal matters.

"Shacara has been an incredibly effective leader in spearheading Realogy's ongoing commitment to business ethics, so it's fitting to see her name alongside the accomplished leaders on this list," said Marilyn Wasser, Realogy Executive Vice President and General Counsel. "Shacara's exceptional dedication to her team and the betterment of our industry has established her both as an expert and a role model for the aspiring leaders in our organization."

EWNJ is a leading executive women's organization committed to increasing the presence of women on boards and in top leadership positions within New Jersey companies. This year's Salute to the Policy Makers Gala honored 32 of New Jersey's most accomplished women leaders in business, government, and academia.

"We're proud to spotlight Shacara Delgado alongside the other groundbreaking leaders on this list at this year's gala because of what their presence represents for women in the workplace," explained Anna María Tejada, President of EWNJ and Partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. "It is undeniable that there is an abundance of talented and highly capable women leaders, yet women continue to be severely underrepresented on boards and in the senior leadership of public, private, and civic organizations, especially in the wake of the pandemic, which had an outsized impact on women. That's why we felt this list was particularly timely in the current economic climate. It is crucial to showcase the impact of women's leadership, and to recognize the talent, expertise, and experience that we bring to the workplace."

The full list of honorees recognized at the 2022 Salute to the Policy Makers Gala is available here. More information about Realogy's commitment to ethics, integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Realogy is consistently recognized for its culture of inclusion, integrity, and innovation, including as one of Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers and World's Top Female Friendly Companies, a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, and one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. for the second year in a row. Visit www.realogy.com or follow @Realogy on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more.

About Realogy

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

About Executive Women's Forum of New Jersey (EWNJ)

EWNJ's mission is to ensure that women have equal opportunities and representation in senior corporate leadership. Through our mentor program and our Graduate Merit Award Program, we are seeking to establish a pipeline for future women leaders to excel and flourish in corporate spaces. We are the largest provider of scholarships to women who are non-traditional graduate students in New Jersey.

In support of our mission, we publish a biennial report on the number of women on boards and in the senior governance of publicly traded companies in New Jersey. This report is the only one of its kind in the state. We also host events to build connections and amplify our work. To learn more about EWNJ, visit www.ewnj.org.

