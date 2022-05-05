EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST SIGNS THREE NEW DEALS THAT TOTAL NEARLY 20K SQUARE FEET AT 1359 BROADWAY

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today three new leases with Calzedonia, BMR Energy, and Converge Technology Solutions at 1359 Broadway. The three deals totaled nearly 20,000 square feet at the Manhattan office building.

"ESRT continues to benefit from the market flight to quality at 1359 Broadway and throughout our portfolio," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. "We are pleased to welcome Calzedonia, BMR Energy, and Converge Technology Solutions to our stellar tenant roster."

March 2022 . Val Stobetsky and Calum Waddell of JLL represented Calzedonia in the lease negotiations. Calzedonia USA , Inc. signed a new lease for 10,492 square feet in. Val Stobetsky andof JLL represented Calzedonia in the lease negotiations.

March 2022 . BMR Energy signed on for a relocation and expansion from its previous space in the building to a new space totaling 4,049 square feet in

March 2022 . Dana Pike of George Comfort & Sons, Inc. represented Converge Tech Solutions in the lease negotiations. Converge Technology Solutions signed a new lease for a 4,865 square foot space inof& Sons, Inc. represented Converge Tech Solutions in the lease negotiations.

ESRT was represented by Jordan Berger and Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Paul J. Amrich, Neil V. King III, Emily Chabrier, and Meghan Allen of CBRE in all three lease negotiations.

Located along the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza, 1359 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation hubs, subway lines, dining, lodging, and shopping. The fully modernized office building features industry-leading energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality measures at a fraction of the cost of newer buildings.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of March 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

