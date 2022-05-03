IIPR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 24, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 7, 2020 to April 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in IIPR:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/innovative-industrial-properties-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26602&from=4

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. NEWS - IIPR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) there are existential issues in its top customers; (4) as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and the Company would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Innovative Industrial Properties you have until June 24, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you purchased Innovative Industrial Properties securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation.

For additional information about the IIPR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

