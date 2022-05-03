Guidehouse Insights Estimates Commercial Building Ventilation and Indoor Air Quality Market Will Grow to Nearly $14 Billion by 2031

Market barriers include pricing, technical limitations, and the difficulty of implementing a holistic system design approach



BOULDER, Colo. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for commercial building ventilation and indoor air quality (IAQ), providing a market outlook through 2031.

Disinfection technology has been under the spotlight since 2020 due to safety concerns resulting from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While pre-pandemic IAQ solutions focused on reducing indoor air contaminants caused by outdoor air pollution, for the past two years, public concern regarding virus risk has led to a significant focus on disinfection as the key to IAQ. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global commercial energy efficiency ventilation and IAQ revenue is expected to grow from $6.5 billion in 2022 to $13.6 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

"Even though air pollution reduction is still at the core of IAQ management in certain regions or during specific periods, IAQ solutions need to be considered as part of a holistic approach to addressing these issues, rather than focusing on standalone disinfection solutions," says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights.

One market barrier is the waning public interest in complementary solutions (e.g., disinfection solutions) since the risk of COVID-19 and variants is expected to decrease over time. Other barriers include high prices, technical limitations, and the difficulty of implementing a holistic system design approach, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Commercial Ventilation and Air Qualityhttps://guidehouseinsights.com/reports/market-data-Smart-Streetlighting, examines market trends and analyzes the major ventilation and IAQ management markets. It also includes guidelines as well as technology and industry trends. The global market outlook extends through 2031, broken down by region and segment, including energy efficiency ventilation equipment utilizing energy recovery technology and air purifier and IAQ sensors. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

