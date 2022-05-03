GT Medical Technologies Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11th in New York.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced today it was named Company of the Year for Health Products & Services in the 2022 American Business Awards. This honor acknowledges GT Medical Technologies' pioneering technology GammaTile® Therapy, FDA-cleared for treating newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors.

Matthew E. Likens, President & CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc (PRNewswire)

Winning Company of the Year is a tribute to our teams' dedication to Improving the Lives of Patients with Brain Tumors.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the American Business Awards, said Matthew E. Likens, President & CEO of GT Medical Technologies, Inc. "This is a tribute to all members of the GT Medical Technologies team who are dedicated to our purpose of Improving the Lives of Patients with Brain Tumors. Over 60 hospitals across the United States are now offering GammaTile Therapy as a radiation option for patients with operable brain tumors."

GammaTile, which has been available to patients in the U.S. since 2019, is a Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for brain tumors. Tiles are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection procedures, going to work immediately to eliminate residual tumor cells and precluding the need for weeks and weeks of daily external beam radiation. This one-and-done therapy allows patients to resume their normal life activities rapidly after surgery.

The Gold award follows a Silver Stevie® Award recognition in 2021. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Its GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. 3D, resorbable collagen tiles, embedded with radiation sources, are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection procedures, providing an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Hupman, ahupman@gtmedtech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies