Adiso Therapeutics to Present at BioNJ's 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference

CONCORD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adiso Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating medicines that treat inflammatory diseases and improve the lives of patients and their families, today announced that Scott Megaffin, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at BioNJ's 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference.

Adiso Logo (PRNewswire)

Conference Date: May 9 – May 13, 2022

Company Presentation: May 10th at 11:00 a.m. (Q&A immediately following)

Virtual 1:1 Partnering: May 9 – May 13, 2022

On-Demand Presentation: Available May 10th, 2022, for 30 days via the BioPartnering Portal

Mr. Megaffin will present the Adiso pipeline of products, and discuss the recent launch with Morningside Ventures and how this supports the Company's overall business strategy and corporate vision. The Adiso pipeline includes two small molecules with novel mechanisms of action and single strain live biotherapeutic products (SS-LBP), rapidly advancing in clinical-stage development programs for ulcerative colitis and c. difficile.

About Adiso:

Adiso is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients and their families by creating new medicines to treat inflammatory diseases. This dedication is epitomized by our lead clinical candidates, ADS024, an oral single strain live biotherapeutic product (SS-LBP) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis and prevention of C. difficile recurrence; ADS051, an oral, gut-restricted modulator of neutrophil trafficking and activation for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis; and ADS032, a dual NLRP3/NLRP1 inflammasome inhibitor initially being developed for inflammatory diseases of the lung. Adiso has built these development programs upon a rich history of institutional and academic collaboration, including the University College Cork, Ireland, the APC Microbiome Institute, the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, the Hudson Institute of Medical Sciences Centre for Innate Immunity and Infectious Diseases in Australia and the University of Edinburgh Centre for Inflammation Research. For more information, please visit www.adisotx.com or our LinkedIn page.

Contacts

Argot Partners

Media: Sarah Sutton/Liza Sullivan

IR: Jason Finkelstein

Adiso@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902

Adiso Therapeutics, Inc.

Jennifer Locke, Chief Operating & Business Officer

pr@adisotx.com

978.202.4335

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adiso Therapeutics