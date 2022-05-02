Sony Electronics Announces Pricing and Availability for 2022 BRAVIA XR Television Lineup

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed North American pricing and availability for the new 2022 LED and OLED television models, announced earlier this year at CES.

The highly anticipated TV lineup will be powered by Sony's best-in-class processors, including Cognitive Processor XR™, the brain of Sony's new BRAVIA XR televisions. Designed to replicate the way humans think and respond, this revolutionary TV processing technology delivers stunning contrast and vibrant colors, bringing astounding realism to anything onscreen.

Availability details for the 2022 television lineup at Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers can be found below:

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series Z9K 8K Mini LED TVs

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™ and the new 8K Mini LED, the Z9K upscales any content close to 8K resolution1, making details and texture on a big screen more enjoyable. Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive for unprecedented contrast and maximum brightness.

US pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.56" diag): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in Summer 2022)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in Summer 2022)

Canada pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.56" diag): $12,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in Summer 2022)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $9,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in Summer 2022)

For full Z9K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr75z9k

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A95K 4K OLED TVs

Discover the next dimension in entertainment with Sony's breakthrough QD-OLED panel and ingenious, multi-purpose Dual Style design. See the world come vividly to life with extraordinary color and pure black contrast, powered by Cognitive Processor XR™.

US pricing and availability details:

65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

55" Class (54.6" diag): $2,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

Canada pricing and availability details:

65" Class (64.5" diag): $5,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

55" Class (54.6" diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

For full A95K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr55a95k

BRAVIA XR X95K 4K Mini LED TVs

Powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, the unique XR Backlight Master Drive controls thousands of high-density Mini LEDs in precisely controlled zones to create incredible dynamic range that makes content burst to life with deep blacks, natural colors, and phenomenal brightness.

US pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.6" diag): $5,499.99 MSRP (Available to purchase now)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $3,799.99 MSRP (Available to purchase now)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to purchase now)

Canada pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.6" diag): $7,199 .99MSRP (Available to purchase now)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $4,999.99 (Available to purchase now)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,699.99 (Available to purchase now)

For full X95K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr65x95k

BRAVIA XR MASTER Series A90K 4K OLED TVs

Pairing Sony's OLED panel with XR OLED Contrast Pro, this TV boosts color and contrast in bright areas for pure blacks and peak brightness. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR™, the A90K brings immersive OLED picture and sound experience and with gaming features included in HDMI 2.1, this compact TV is perfect for gaming2.

US pricing and availability details:

48" Class (47.5" diag): $1,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

42" Class (41.5" diag): $1,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July 2022 )

Canada pricing and availability details:

48" Class (47.5" diag): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

42" Class (41.5" diag): $1,849.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July 2022

For full A90K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr42a90k

BRAVIA XR A80K 4K OLED TVs

Step up to an immersive viewing experience with vision and sound in perfect harmony on this Sony 4K OLED TV, powered by Cognitive Processor XR™. Enjoy exceptional pure black contrast for pictures full of depth and detail.

US pricing and availability details:

77" Class (76.7 diag): $3,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

65" Class (64.5 diag): $2,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

55" Class (54.6 diag): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

Canada pricing and availability details:

77" Class (76.7 diag): $4,599 .99MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

65" Class (64.5 diag): $2,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

55" Class (54.6 diag): $2,399 .99MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

For full A80K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr55a80k

BRAVIA XR X90K 4K LED TVs

Sony's Full Array LED, powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, enhances the dynamic range of the picture to reproduce realistic contrast and bring beauty to everything the user can watch. Movies and games come to life with immersive detail and contrast.

US pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.5" diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

65" Class (64.5" diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

55" Class (54.5" diag): $1,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

Canada pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.5" diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June 2022 )

65" Class (64.5" diag): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in May 2022 )

55" Class (54.5" diag): $1,699.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in now)

For full X90K specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/televisions/all-tvs/p/xr85x90k

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold sep).

2 Input lag time measured via 4K/120fps game HDMI input, may differ by real-time usage environment or specific conditions. Game title supporting 4K/120fps required.

