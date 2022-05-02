Ruby launches new Customer Service Resource Hub to empower small businesses

In honor of National Small Business Week, Ruby's free resource hub helps small business owners start, grow and evolve their businesses.

Ruby® logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby) (PRNewswire)

PORTLAND, Ore, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ruby.com , the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 14,000+ small businesses across the U.S., announced the launch of its new Customer Service Resource Hub . This free, online resource center helps small business owners start, grow and evolve their businesses through the latest customer service research, content, tools and insights. The launch coincides with National Small Business Week as a way to honor and support small business owners across the country.

New Customer Service Resource Hub launched to empower small businesses

Today's customers demand quick answers and personalized service, which is why customer service is the most essential and cost-effective way for small businesses to build important relationships and a reputation that grows their business. From initiating those first customer connections to establishing long-term relationships, the Customer Service Resource Hub strategically brings together customer service-focused content to help small business owners create successful customer experiences throughout the journey of their business. Free resources include customer service best practices and guidebooks , research and insights from customer service experts , customer experience tips and training , and customer success stories that detail everything in action.

With the launch of the Customer Service Hub, Ruby seeks to share the same insights and tools the company has used to achieve global recognition as a customer service leader. Ruby recently won a 2022 Gold Stevie® award for Customer Service Employer of the Year, with Patti Crume, the company's Director of Customer Happiness, also receiving a Silver Stevie® for Customer Service Manager of the Year.

"Small businesses are instrumental in cultivating our diverse and thriving local economies, and we recognize the mounting challenges they've continued to face these past few years," says Ruby CEO Kate Winkler. "At Ruby, we're experts in using customer service to create connections and fuel business growth—and we've seen the results for the businesses we serve. Businesses that invest in great customer service receive more positive reviews, drive more referrals, reduce churn and increase customer lifetime value. We look forward to empowering America's small business communities with the insights we've gained."

The launch of Ruby's Customer Service Resource Hub supports the company's broader commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that build customer loyalty. Customer service has continued to evolve, especially in recent years, with 88% of customers now expecting a personalized experience and 90% expecting immediate responses to their outreach. From legal and financial services to home services and healthcare, and every small business in between, small business owners need the right tools and technology to meet changing expectations and can leverage Ruby's Customer Service Resource Hub for guidance. Ruby will continually create and publish new content on the hub.

The Customer Service Resource Hub is one of several ways Ruby is celebrating and supporting small businesses this week. On Thursday, May 5 , Ruby will partner with SmallBiz Lady, Melinda Emerson, on a webinar during Small Business Week, discussing customer service's role in selling and marketing online. Ruby will also be featuring small business success stories and conversations across Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

The Customer Service Resource Hub will be live online Monday, May 2, and free to use as part of Ruby's commitment to helping small businesses gain and retain customers. To learn more, visit www.ruby.com .

About Ruby:

Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful connections and maximizes opportunities for businesses, empowering them to freely pursue their purpose and, in turn, cultivate diverse and thriving local economies. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby helps meet today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2003, Ruby has earned national and global recognition with honors such as a 2022 Gold Stevie for Customer Service Employer of the Year, designation from Fortune magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., inclusion in the Inc. Best Workplaces, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook , Twitter , Linkedin , Instagram , and YouTube .

Media Contact

Nicole Morales

Director, Brand & Content

nicole.morales@ruby.com

866-611-7829

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ruby