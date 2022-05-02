CRAFTSMAN® Celebrates Women Makers With "She Builds Pride™" Limited Edition Storage Giveaway

American tool icon, CRAFTSMAN will honor women who build pride in their homes, yards and communities with limited edition She Builds Pride™ CRAFTSMAN S2000 storage units available exclusively as a giveaway.

CRAFTSMAN is teaming up with TV host and auto enthusiast Cristy Lee and esteemed furniture makers Woodward Throwbacks to recognize and share stories of women makers across the country.

TOWSON, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), today announced its She Builds Pride™ giveaway celebrating women who inspire and make a difference in their homes and communities. As part of the giveaway, CRAFTSMAN invites followers on its social media channels to use the hashtag #SheBuildsPride to nominate a woman maker in their lives to win a limited edition She Builds Pride™ storage unit set available exclusively via a giveaway.

"CRAFTSMAN's She Builds Pride™ campaign was inspired by the countless hard-working women who perform remarkable work in their homes, yards and communities – taking pride in every accomplishment from the simplest oil change to a complete landscape overhaul," said Heather Kang, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "It's women and doers like these who CRAFTSMAN has served for generations, and we are honored to recognize them this month and throughout the year."

Teaming Up with Cristy Lee and Woodward Throwbacks

As part of the She Builds Pride™ campaign, CRAFTSMAN is teaming up with TV host and auto enthusiast Cristy Lee and esteemed furniture makers Woodward Throwbacks throughout the campaign to reflect on remarkable women who have shaped their lives and demonstrated building pride in their work. Both brand ambassadors will feature a special moment shared with their mothers, while presenting them with limited edition She Builds Pride™ storage units in honor of Mother's Day.

Tell Us How #SheBuildsPride: Nomination Period Open

Followers can nominate an inspirational woman in their life now through May 15, 2022, to win a limited edition She Builds Pride™ storage unit combo by sharing a photo and story of the nominee building pride in her home, yard, or community. Storage units include the combination of the brand's iconic S2000 41-Inch Rolling Tool Cabinet (CMST98270RB) and 41-Inch Tool Chest (CMST98269RB) both of which are proudly made in Sedalia, Missouri using global materials.

Nominations can be submitted on Instagram by tagging @CRAFTSMAN and using the hashtag #SheBuildsPride or by mail-in entry form. No purchase necessary to win or enter. For more information on CRAFTSMAN's She Builds Pride™ campaign, view the official rules or visit @CRAFTSMAN on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram along with the hashtag #SheBuildsPride.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company, with revenues of more than $15 billion, headquartered in the USA with nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

CRAFTSMAN Media Contact:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

(724) 205-0640

