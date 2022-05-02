BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL -- THE FIRST 24/7 U.S. SPANISH LANGUAGE WEATHER NEWS NETWORK

Free Advertiser-Supported Spanish Language Live-Streaming Weather News Network Launches on 40th Anniversary of The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel en Español announces the network's first on-camera meteorologists, including veteran meteorologist Albert Martinez

LOS ANGELES , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group television network The Weather Channel – the #1 source for weather news and information on television – is proud to announce today's launch of its brand-new free television network The Weather Channel en Español, the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States. The Weather Channel en Español makes its historic debut on the 40th anniversary of the launch of The Weather Channel television network. The Weather Channel en Español has signed major sponsors including Ford, GEICO, General Motors, Toyota, Walmart and many others.

The Weather Channel en Espanol (PRNewswire)

The Weather Channel en Español features a variety of Spanish language weather content, including locally specific forecasting, storytelling that will help viewers understand the variation behind weather events, climate science, and its human impact. Also, the new free-streaming network will utilize the full resources of The Weather Channel, including the network's multiple Emmy® award-winning immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology. Viewers can expect the same exceptional quality and timely reporting they rely on from The Weather Channel, along with seamless collaboration among other Allen Media Group platforms such as Pattrn – The Weather Channel's climate, environment and sustainability network.

"The Hispanic marketplace is indexing extremely well with streaming services and is severely underserved. Our launch of The Weather Channel en Español is historic, and is a recognition of the continued and significant growth of the U.S. Hispanic population and the constant need to keep the entire public informed and safe as multi-billion dollar weather disasters are on the rise – especially in communities where Spanish is spoken as both the primary and secondary language in millions of households throughout America," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel parent company, Allen Media Group. "I am proud to say viewers of The Weather Channel en Español will be able to increase their safety and awareness of extreme weather events with the full support of the number one weather news network, and its vast resources, infrastructure, technology, and scientists."

"I'm very proud to be a part of Allen Media Group's significant investment in The Weather Channel en Español," said Sussy Ruiz, Editor-in-Chief of The Weather Channel en Español. "The Weather Channel has been voted the most-trusted news brand in America for 11 consecutive years, and the fifth most-trusted brand overall. The full resources of The Weather Channel have been dedicated to ensure The Weather Channel en Español achieves The Weather Channel's 40-year history of excellence."

"The Weather Channel en Español represents the continued commitment of The Weather Channel to keep the entire public informed and safe when severe weather is about to strike," said Nora Zimmett, President, News and Original Series for Weather Group. "In addition to vital weather and climate information, The Weather Channel en Español also provides cutting edge technology, comprehensive storytelling, plus compelling and engaging original programming."

The first on-camera meteorologists to join The Weather Channel en Español are Albert Martinez, Henry Golac, Milmar Ramirez, Jessica Fernandez, Abel Hernandez and Lorena Lim.

Martinez brings over 13 years of experience to The Weather Channel en Español and is known as one of the most trusted names in weather coverage, particularly among the Hispanic audience. He is a 13-time Emmy® award recipient, 5-time Telly award recipient and one of the highest rated meteorologists in the industry. His experience includes extensive live and field reporting of climate change, science, and astronomy. In his new role as Senior Meteorologist, Martinez will be responsible for directing and managing all aspects of weather content for The Weather Channel en Español, including integrating his previous experience in augmented and immersive mixed reality as a Max Reality Ambassador for The Weather Company (IBM). Prior to joining The Weather Channel en Español, Martinez anchored as Chief Meteorologist for Univision Network's Despierta America, Edicion Digital, Noticiero Univision, and PrendeTV.

Golac is an 11-time Emmy® award-winning meteorologist and is the 2021 Rocky Mountain Emmy® award recipient for Best Weather Anchor in Arizona . Most recently, Golac served as Chief Meteorologist at Telemundo in Arizona . Golac has also held various roles at Univision Orlando, Radio Exito 105.5 FM and America Teve Channel 41.

Ramirez is also an Emmy® award-winning meteorologist with extensive experience in Spanish-language reporting. Previously, Ramirez was an anchor at Telemundo and Univision in Dallas , where she presented the weather forecast, as well as planned and coordinated severe weather coverage.

Fernandez joins the network from Univision 23 Miami and previously held positions as a meteorologist at NBC KGNS 8 Gray Television in Laredo, Texas and WSVN Channel 7 Miami /Sunbeam Television. She earned a Professional Science Master's Degree in Broadcast Meteorology from the University of Miami .

Hernandez brings more than 20 years of experience as a weather presenter in major Hispanic markets like New York , Miami , Dallas , and San Antonio . Hernandez has won multiple Emmy® Awards in various categories such as, best weathercaster, best weather anchor during severe weather and best video journalist for an environmental report in Texas .

Lim joins The Weather Channel en Español from Salt Lake City, Utah where she was a chief meteorologist for the Telemundo local station. Lim was responsible for forecasting and planning for significant weather events in the area, as well as coordinating and producing weather coverage for markets like Sacramento , Tampa , Denver , Las Vegas , and Arizona . Previously, she was the chief meteorologist at a local Oklahoma news station, and held roles as a forecaster and researcher at Cuba's National Institute of Oceanography and the National Institute of Meteorology.

The Weather Channel en Español is 100% free and available across over-the-top streaming platforms and all mobile devices. The content is focused on the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The Weather Channel en Español is also accessible via The Weather Channel app.

About The Weather Channel en Español

The Weather Channel en Español network is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America. The network is 100% free and available across over-the-top streaming platforms. The Weather Channel en Español offers a variety of Spanish language weather content, including regionally specific forecasting, storytelling that will help viewers understand the variation behind weather events, and climate science and the human impacts. The Weather Channel en Espanol is an extension of The Weather Channel television network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV. For more information follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About The Weather Channel

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked The Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media and in 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. For 11 years in a row (2011-2021), Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the "TV News Brand of the Year." For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group