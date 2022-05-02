BBG APPOINTS BLAKE HOLMAN AS CIO

Nationally Recognized Technology Expert to Advance Firm's State-of-the-Art Information Systems and Networks

DALLAS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading national due diligence commercial real estate service firm, today announced that it appointed nationally recognized technology authority Blake Holman as Chief Information Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Holman will be leading BBG's efforts to continuously improve the firm's state-of-the-art information technology infrastructure underpinning BBG's business.

Bringing more than three decades of experience in the information technology field, Mr. Holman has led the IT strategy, development and operations for public and private companies in the consulting, telecommunications and financial services industries.

During his notable career, Mr. Holman has gained industry recognition as a leading authority in information technology. Those achievements include the Austin chapter of the Society for Information Management naming him as the public sector IT executive of the year in 2017.

Additionally, industry publications Computerworld and InformationWeek magazines recognized Mr. Holman for his contributions to the IT industry. He also co-authored a book on data visualization and analysis software.

Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Holman served as Chief Information and Infrastructure Officer at St. David's Foundation in Austin.

Mr. Holman received a masters' degree in information security and assurance from Western Governor's University and a bachelors' degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Methodist University. He also holds a number of industry security certifications.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, CCIM, commented on Mr. Holman's appointment: "BBG has always embraced technology as a key differentiator to gain a competitive advantage. To that end, BBG has a strong track record of utilizing advanced technology and hiring highly accomplished IT experts to help create the best client outcomes possible as well as achieve our goals for strategic growth. We are extremely fortunate to have someone as talented and well-respected as Blake who will play a pivotal role in taking our technology leadership to the next level."

Mr. Holman commented on his new position: "I am thrilled to be part of the BBG team. BBG's deep commitment to employing cutting-edge latest technology has given the firm a significant edge in this rapidly changing business environment. I look forward to leveraging my IT experience to contribute toward BBG's continued success as a market-leading, independent due diligence firm.

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 48 offices in key US markets and serves more than 2,800 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

