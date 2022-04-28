SEAMLESS AIR ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS AS THE MISSION TO TRANSFORM INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY CONTINUES APACE

The Alliance welcomes additional industry leaders as it continues solving the most pressing challenges of inflight connectivity

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seamless Air Alliance, which continues to lead the development and implementation of Global Standards for Inflight Connectivity, today announced a further expansion of its membership base.

U.S.-based carriers Alaska Airlines and JetBlue, industry leaders Boeing, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Safran, and Riverbed Technology have joined the growing membership base of diverse companies from across the aviation, communications, and technology industries.

Through a collaborative and active alliance structure, these organizations will join founder-members such as Airbus, Delta, OneWeb and Bharti Airtel to play a decisive role in enabling travellers to board any flight, on any airline, anywhere in the world and use their own devices to automatically connect to the internet in the air as simply as they do on the ground.

David Scotland, Principal Product Manager for Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity at Alaska Airlines: "Our guests are returning to our flights with the expectation that they'll be able to complete the same tasks they do on the ground while in the air. At Alaska, we're passionate about continuing to elevate the guest experience and excited by the work Seamless Air Alliance is doing to help push the industry ahead and set end-user standards of performance versus the more primitive hardware-based metrics that ignore the end-user's expectation."

"We are particularly excited to have new airline members join the Alliance. Ultimately, it is the airlines who will carry the torch for the implementation of any global standards for inflight connectivity." said Jack Mandala, Seamless Air Alliance Chief Executive Officer. "The Seamless Air Alliance is where industry players come together to drive the metrics and standards needed to deliver on the connectivity experience passengers have been craving."

About Seamless Air Alliance

The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) was founded by Airbus, Delta, OneWeb, Sprint and Airtel and now includes the biggest names in technology, communications, and aerospace from around the world. SAA produced the world's first inflight connectivity standard and is empowering a marketplace of inflight connectivity technology and service providers. We envision a new inflight experience that seamlessly connects passengers, enables new engagement opportunities for airlines, and can extend mobile network operator relationships from gate-to-gate anywhere in the world.

