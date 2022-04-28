Pivotree Selected to Lead Digital Transformation and MDM Strategy for World's Largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier

Strategic partners, Pivotree and Syndigo, selected to provide master data solutions aiming to achieve faster time to market

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has been selected, along with strategic partner Syndigo, to provide a Master Data Management Strategy (MDM) for a leading global supplier and retailer of packaging products. The MDM strategy will be at the heart of a larger digital transformation endeavor by the retailer. Pivotree was selected due to its expert knowledge of the Syndigo platform as well as its MDM and B2B commerce track record in successfully leading large data projects at this scale.

"Like most industries today, the packaging industry continues to be impacted by supply chain disruption, inflation of raw materials prices, and global and domestic shipping rates," said Derek Corrick, General Manager, Data Management, Pivotree. "Having an advanced data management strategy and the right MDM tools plays an important role in tracking, organizing and enriching SKUs, and providing customers with the frictionless experience they expect from a market leader."

The customer has embarked on a digital transformation journey of their organization through all lines of business. This overall digital transformation strategy encompasses creating a single source of truth for all customer, product, and supplier data. It also includes homogenization of customer records to enable customer-specific marketing as well as, homogenization of supplier records to enable better cost management. The aim is to achieve faster time to market with the right content to the right audience and to eventually replace internal PLM/PIM.

"As the first Active Content Engine, Syndigo will allow the retailer to gain deeper insights, faster, by delivering a Master Data Management solution across data domains that 'connect the dots' for their Business," said Christophe Marcant, SVP Product Strategy and Alliances at Syndigo. "Together with Pivotree, our partnership helps deliver native SaaS PIM and DAM solutions plus an experienced implementation, to support the customer in their digital transformation journey."

"In looking strategically down the road at the tools needed to digitally transform their business, our customer rightly deduced that having accurate data was at the heart of it all," said Mo Abolfathian, Vice President, Data Management, Pivotree. "An MDM Strategy enabled by powerful tools is the key to a successful transformation. Syndigo was the clear choice to be our strategic partner in this MDM strategy because of its ability to unlock the full, scalable power of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM)."

Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

About Syndigo

Syndigo acquired Riversand, the leading cloud-native SaaS MDM and PIM solution provider, in May 2021. Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

