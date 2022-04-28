Pioneer Power to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

FORT LEE, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, is pleased to announce that Nathan Mazurek, Chairman and CEO will be presenting at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM Eastern Time in New York. To view the webcast, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/45213.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

CONTACT:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

