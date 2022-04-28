JET LINX EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DRIVE STRATEGIC INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS

New Role Will Focus on Developing Innovative Solutions to Hiring and Career Pathways in Aviation

OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private aviation company providing Aircraft Management, Joint Ownership and Jet Card Membership services through its 21 locations nationwide, today announced the appointment of Brian Walker as Director of Acquisition Strategy & Partnerships. Mr. Walker, who previously served as Jet Linx's Director of Flight Coordination, will be responsible for enhancing and developing Jet Linx's industry and community partnerships in his new role. The announcement was made by Jamie Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jet Linx.

"Following his many years of success and consequential contributions to the company, we are delighted to welcome Brian into his new role with Jet Linx," said Jamie Walker. "Given his vast industry experience and extensive working knowledge of Jet Linx, Brian is the perfect leader to continue building our relationships with key industry partners in as we establish and mature pathway programs for crew and non-crew positions at Jet Linx. This role will be critical to Jet Linx as we pursue new ways to support and nurture the next generation of aviators, and we look forward to Brian's future accomplishments."

Brian Walker has more than 26 years of experience in the private aviation industry, including three years with Jet Linx. Upon joining Jet Linx as the Director of Flight Coordination in 2019, Mr. Walker oversaw a restructuring of the department to improve efficiency, accountability, and communication across Flight Planning, Flight Following, and International Flight teams. His passion and dedication earned him Jet Linx's 2019 Supply the High Grand Prize award, an honor bestowed upon Jet Linx team members for their demonstration of the Company's core values. Mr. Walker began his career in aviation as a Dispatcher for Delta/Comair before joining TMC Jets as the Operations Command Center Director.

Among the partnerships Mr. Walker will support in his role as Director of Acquisition Strategy & Partnership are Destination 225°, a pathway program created in partnership with Southwest Airlines as a career lifecycle solution for pilots; the Omaha Burke High School Air and Space Academy (BASA), which provides local students with access to internships, mentorships, and pipelines to aviation careers at Jet Linx; and a recently-launched partnership with ATP (the nation's largest flight school) to offer expanded career opportunities for ATP students and flight instructors.

"I am honored to assume the role of Director of Acquisition Strategy & Partnerships and continue supporting the growth and expansion of Jet Linx's aviation and industry partnership programs," said Brian Walker. "Jet Linx is deeply dedicated to supporting students who represent the future of the aviation industry and recognizes the importance of creating programs that benefit our industry as a whole. I'm excited to continue contributing to Jet Linx's overall success and growth in this new capacity."

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and Aircraft Management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

