CardieX Announces Appointment of Lesa Musatto to its Board as an Independent, Non-Executive Director

Lesa brings 30 years of experience in marketing, product management, operations and sales to further diversify CardieX's range of board members

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardieX Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular disease and vascular health disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lesa Musatto to its Board of Directors as a US-based Non-executive Director, effective immediately. The onboarding comes at a time in which CardieX is pursuing a US exchange listing while its subsidiary, CONNEQT, is gearing up to launch multiple new consumer heart-health devices and apps. With her 30 years of global experience in brand marketing, product management, business development, operations and sales, Lesa will bring a broad range of skills and vision to assist in growing the company.

Lesa Musatto, Non-Executive Independent Director (USA-based), CarideX Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Lesa currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer at LSE Listed Auction Technology Group, after being in multiple executive and marketing strategy roles for companies ranging from large corporations to startups. Her ability to execute successful marketing campaigns has allowed Lesa to take on roles in different industries – from consumer retail experience with Levi Strauss, Gap, Inc, and Safeway to health tech experience with Nuelle and more recently, with ATG – a leading publicly listed exchange and marketplace technology platform.

"I'm delighted to be part of a company that continues to be a leader in its industry, and I am looking forward to assisting the team in strategic marketing and operations as the company grows and expands into new markets," said Lesa Musatto, Non-executive Director.

Lesa's extensive experience provides her with a strong understanding of how to reach customers in a way that resonates with different target markets across the medical and consumer sectors. With most of her prior work being in the B2C space, Lesa brings with her a unique dynamic and new perspective to the CardieX board.

"With our recent expansion into the consumer space through the launch of CONNEQT, we're thrilled to have Lesa join the board as a way to bring more valuable, hands-on insight to our medical and consumer device strategies," said Craig Cooper, Group CEO of CardieX. "Having spent the last two months getting to know Lesa, I'm convinced she will be instrumental in helping us execute on our vision and mission for all our group company brands."

To learn more about CardieX and its current board members, visit cardiex.com/board-management. To stay informed about CONNEQT and its upcoming consumer product rollouts, visit conneqthealth.com and sign up to keep "conneqted."

About CardieX:

Global health technology company CardieX is a leader in heart health technology and arterial data analysis. Its ACTOR subsidiary (www.atcormedical.com) is a world leader in medical devices and digital solutions for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders with ATCOR's SphygmoCor® technology recognized as the industry standard for measuring central arterial pressure waveforms. CardieX's CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets consumer home health devices and wearables. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

www.cardiex.com

About CONNEQT:

In summer of 2021, CardieX announced its newest subsidiary CONNEQT, a digital health company focused on bringing home vital signs monitors, wearables and apps directly to consumers. The products, set to begin launching in late 2022, will be incorporating the same FDA-cleared and patented SphygmoCor® technology that has been used in medical devices for more than 20 years by CardieX subsidiary, ATCOR.

www.conneqthealth.com

