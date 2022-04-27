Vuzix Collaborates with Ohana One and TeleVU to Provide Medical Support to Doctors in War-Torn Ukraine

- Vuzix donates smart glasses for use in Ukraine to support the assisted treatment of the wounded

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that it has collaborated with Ohana One, a global surgical training nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate high-quality surgical and anesthesia programs in developing areas around the world today, and TeleVU, an Ontario technology company offering innovative AR, AI and IoT solutions with a special focus on healthcare, to provide critical support to medical personnel in war-torn Ukraine. Doctors and other medical professionals there have been overwhelmed by the large number of military and civilian casualties encountered since Russia first invaded the country on February 24th. For its part, Vuzix has donated a number of M400 smart glasses, which will run TeleVU software and be administered through Ohana One's ongoing borderless mentor/mentee effort.

Vuzix smart glasses with TeleVU remote software that will enable Ohana One medical experts to support doctors and other medical professionals in Ukraine (PRNewswire)

Using the offered solution, doctors in Ukraine will be able to share their surgical fields directly with connected medical professionals around the world, including live studio-quality feeds, recorded videos and high-definition images, as well as subsequently write on top of captured images. The doctors connecting to them can offer commentary and written instructions, as well use their hands to point out areas that need special attention or direction, all as if they were right in the operating room. The smart glasses and software create an environment where medical professionals from around the world can be available in live time during the surgery, preoperative planning, and post-operative monitoring.

"The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has been devastating and we felt that one of the best ways Vuzix could offer the country assistance is to support their efforts in treating their wounded," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "With the country's doctors, nurses and facilities inundated with casualties in many regions, our smart glasses and the remote medical support they can provide through Ohana One's extensive network of surgeons will help facilitate the best medical treatment possible under their extremely tough conditions."

About Ohana One

Ohana One cultivates high-quality surgical and anesthesia programs in developing areas around the world. We promote collaboration between organizations with similar goals and open pathways for healthcare providers to volunteer their career expertise. Our work is not limited to single mission trips, but to establishing long-term sustainable surgical training programs utilizing mentor relationships and advanced technology, including smart glasses through our Surgical Sight program. In doing so, we work alongside surgical providers to undertake increasingly more complex cases with the goal of elevating and expanding safe self-sustaining surgical care in areas that need it most. www.ohanaone.one

About TeleVU

TeleVU harnesses the power of AR, AI & IoT to build an ecosystem of connected devices and applications to improve health care. Our proprietary software creates a secure real-time audio-visual link via Smart Glasses between frontline health care providers & remote clinical experts worldwide. Our telepresence solution provides a hands-free POV (Point of Vision) experience utilizing AR (Augmented Reality), voice-activation and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to redefine access to specialized medical care, high-quality medical education, and digital workflow management. Our connected ecosystem improves access to care for patients by eliminating geographical barriers to care and enables frontline care providers to deliver better care by being connected to remote specialists. This allows specialists to care for more patients beyond their local and national borders. https://televu.ca/

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

