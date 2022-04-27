New digital platform TF1 matches drivers to jobs instantly

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransForce Group, a private equity-backed leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced today they have officially launched TF1, a new app designed to match CDL drivers to jobs that meet each driver's professional and lifestyle goals. The company has beta-tested the app with over 10,000 drivers who use the platform to match with jobs that meet individual needs for pay, equipment type, route type, work schedule, time off, and many other things that allow drivers to create both a job and lifestyle they desire. The company is now opening the app to all drivers in the trucking community.

TransForce Gets Drivers in Trucks Faster with new TF1 App (PRNewswire)

TF1 greatly reduces the burden on drivers to find great jobs at pay rates they deserve, matching instantly to a wide choice of jobs, ranging from part-time flex to full-time jobs from thousands of motor carriers. Drivers on the app can choose to complete the Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance process to gain access to jobs where they can be placed immediately. Additional features of the app give drivers the tools to target preferred jobs, including the ability to select vehicle preferences, route types, touch or no touch freight, and any jobs that meet their CDL license classifications or endorsements.

"Today's process of matching drivers to jobs in our industry is inefficient and antiquated. Skilled, experience and new drivers are frustrated with how hard it is to find good jobs that meet all the criteria they are looking for, both professional and lifestyle," said Dennis Cooke, President and CEO of TransForce Group. "With TF1, we're seeing happier drivers that are getting placed in the jobs they want at lightning speed."

"What I like most about TF1 is that after you create your profile, it lists a bunch of jobs that are suited for what you're actually looking for," said David Crutchfield, a TransForce Driver. "It gives you the schedule for each job and salary range, and allows you to start the application process for the job right there on the app."

Professional truck drivers are encouraged to download the TF1 app from either the Apple Store or Google Play store to be matched with a job that fits their desired needs. Individuals interested in starting a career as a truck driver are also encouraged to download the TF1 app to begin reviewing future employment opportunities. Many first-year, full-time drivers can earn an average of $60,000 in their first year, in addition to medical and dental coverage, workers compensation benefits, access to 401K retirement plans, and more. More information on TF1 can be found at https://www.transforce.com/drivers/mobile-app .

About TransForce Group

TransForce Group leads the industry in innovative driver shortage solutions. The company leverages its TF1 app to access a digital network of CDL-licensed drivers to match them in real-time with top trucking jobs. TransForce Group works with third party logistics, private fleets, and trucking companies to provide drivers in a way that best meets partner business needs, from temporary flex workers to full-time hires. The company's solutions drastically reduce time-to-hire and keep more trucks on the road. TransForce Group operates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about the company can be found at transforce.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine MacLane, VP Strategic Marketing & Communications

Email: kmaclane@transforce.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransForce, Inc.