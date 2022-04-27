Tableau announces new capabilities to empower developers with analytics for anyone, anywhere, with any data

Innovations unveiled at Salesforce's TrailblazerDX provide developers the ability to unlock, embed and act on data analytics

Customers like JAGGAER use Tableau to gain deep visibility, insights and recommendations across supply chains

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Salesforce TrailblazerDX '22 , Tableau announced new capabilities that empower developers to embed, extend and customize analytics on any project.

Many organizations are now leveraging data as a strategic differentiator to better serve their customers and transform their business. However, using data effectively can present challenges for developers, including pulling data into all the right places or developing an analytics-focused architecture.

"We're letting our data developer community unleash its creativity with a flexible platform to help even more people see and understand data," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer for Tableau at Salesforce. "Our goal is to bring analytics in the flow of work by enabling developers to discover the data they need, leverage visualization and trusted exploration capabilities, and integrate analytics into their own applications."

Tableau helps organizations customize, integrate and deploy analytics directly into applications, products and web portals to drive smarter and faster decision making. The Tableau Developer Platform includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) to help anyone extend and customize Tableau's functionality.

"Every organization is unique, and every organization can benefit from the flexibility of Tableau's Developer Platform," said Andre de Vries, a Tableau Developer Ambassador and Solutions Engineer at The Information Lab. "Tableau offers the APIs and developer tools needed to quickly and efficiently embed, extend and customize analytics to fit any business."

One of Tableau's key developer priorities is to enable embedded analytics — giving anyone the ability to bring analytics experiences into their own products and applications. Tableau Embedded Analytics allows data developers to embed Tableau's market-leading analytical experiences into their products and applications to empower their users and customers with data-driven insights.

Embedded analytics provide numerous benefits for organizations. According to Gartner® 1, "Business users benefit from case-specific analysis within their task flow, driving up data-driven decision making." It also, "Enables ISVs to offer a full range of analytics and business intelligence (ABI) capabilities at scale without the cost and time involved in developing them."

JAGGAER , which is leading the drive towards Autonomous Commerce, leverages Tableau to give its customers the capabilities to curate data sources, consume and customize dashboards, and conduct self-service analytics, giving the company deep visibility, insight and recommendations across supply chains.

"JAGGAER gives organizations the intelligence and analytics they need to make confident and strategic decisions around how they buy and sell," said Amenallah Reghimi, Vice President, Product Management, JAGGAER. "Tableau's Embedded Analytics technology has been a key part of this journey and has empowered our customers with deeper, actionable insights to drive their business forward."

The new Tableau capabilities will provide developers the flexibility to:

Unlock more data, no matter where it comes from:

Embed the full power of Tableau into any application:

Act on data insights directly in the flow of work:

Tableau is also making it easier for developers to upload offerings like Dashboard Extensions, Connectors, and Tableau Accelerators into the Tableau Exchange , the central hub to jumpstart analytics. Developers within the Tableau Partner Network can now submit, publish, and manage offerings on the Exchange, including a streamlined submission portal and increased visibility into how offerings are performing.

To learn more about the Tableau Developer Program, visit tableau.com/developer .

