Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers For Diversity 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity for the fourth consecutive year. Companies selected for the list are recognized for inclusion efforts related to age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation equality and general diversity, as well as feedback from an independent survey of 60,000 U.S. workers at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Evaluation criteria included direct and indirect recommendations from employees, diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators.

Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition underscores our commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace and in the communities we serve," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our employee-championed DEI efforts have been particularly impactful and, as we look to the future, we will continue to explore new ways to enhance our culture of belonging, where everyone — regardless of background — can thrive and grow."

Robert Half's five Employee Network Groups (ENGs) have played a key role in bringing together colleagues from traditionally underrepresented groups and increasing exposure to DEI topics and initiatives. Thousands of employees from across the globe participate in these peer-led groups, which provide opportunities for career development, networking, giving back to the community and connection.

"Since launching this flagship program, our ENGs have grown in membership, participation and philanthropy and I am inspired by their commitment to helping us build a more inclusive ecosystem," said Alfredo Mendez, vice president of experience and inclusion for Robert Half. "These groups provide access to critical resources and networking opportunities, enabling us to amplify the many diverse voices within our organization and empower employees to bring their full selves to work every day."

Read more about Robert Half's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion .

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half