Leidos Announces New San Diego Campus Point Facility

RESTON, Va., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, held its groundbreaking ceremony recently to mark the start of construction for its new facility at the Campus Point location in San Diego, California. This new project will bring a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a more efficient footprint of Leidos corporate real estate for both employees and customers.

"We're excited about the opportunity to truly invest in our employees and the San Diego community," said Steve Cook, Dynetics Group President for Leidos. "This campus is home to many of our innovative and advanced technologies, and we look forward to continued development of critical solutions that help us solve customer challenges."

Construction of the new building is targeted for a mid-year 2024 completion, with development beginning officially this May. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is serving as the primary developer. The Leidos Campus Point location in San Diego hosts primarily the Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), the heart of research and development in advancing technologies at Leidos. Development of the new building will include seating for 400 plus employees and includes multiple floor levels for secure classified spaces and programs. It will also include the redevelopment of the surrounding area for amenities.

During the ceremony, the Leidos team had the opportunity to present a $25,000 check to the San Diego Salvation Army, Adult Rehabilitation Center.

"The opportunity to give back to such an important organization in the San Diego community was one of the best parts of the day," said LInC Operations Manager Artie Mabbett "Investing in the Salvation Army allows us to support local citizens in need. We are humbled and excited to continue building partnerships in San Diego."

To learn more about opportunities at Leidos, please visit Leidos Careers.

