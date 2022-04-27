InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Urn Accessory (AUP-1304)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that can be displayed outside a home in remembrance of a deceased loved one," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the MEMORY CHIME. My design could help to ease the loss by offering a reminder that your loved one's spirit is with you at all times." The invention provides a unique way to remember a deceased loved one. In doing so, it offers an ornate alternative to conventional urns. As a result, it could provide added comfort and peace of mind and it could enhance an outdoor space. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to display so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp