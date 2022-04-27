Hertz Announces Ned Ryan as Chief Product Development Officer

ESTERO, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced that Ned Ryan will join the company as chief product development officer, effective May 9. Ryan will oversee efforts to deliver connected products and technology to enhance the customer experience as Hertz assumes an increased role in the modern mobility ecosystem.

Ned Ryan, Chief Product Development Officer at Hertz (PRNewswire)

"Our ambition to lead as a mobility company rests on our commitment to invest in technology and innovation, and Ned is the ideal leader to advance our digital ambitions for the next chapter of Hertz," said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. "Ned has a record of innovating, having served as founder and CEO of multiple startup businesses, including two successful ventures in the mobility sector and most recently at Ford. Ned will work in close partnership with Tim Langley-Hawthorne, our chief information officer, and a growing engineering team to develop world-class technology solutions that position Hertz as a key player in the travel and auto industry."

Ryan is an entrepreneurial leader, passionate about building products and teams with a focus on mobility. In 2013, he launched Breeze, the first flexible rideshare financing platform, which was purchased by Ford in 2016. He also founded Canvas, a vehicle subscription service that was purchased by Fair.com at the end of 2019. Ryan most recently served in a senior capacity at Ford where he worked on new, digitally connected mobility businesses.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Hertz team at an important time in the company's history," said Ryan. "I look forward to building world-class products for our customers and partners and can't wait to get started."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the Hertz's current views with respect to future events and the timing of the tender offer. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including prevailing market conditions, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements represent Hertz's estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, Hertz undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.