Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.10 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2022.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

