United Real Estate Group and Platinum Realty Merge, Creating the Market-Leading and Fastest-Growing Midwest Residential Real Estate Brokerage

In its third merger announced in 2022, United greatly expands its national service footprint in five states and seven major Midwest markets

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate Group announced today it has merged with a Midwest powerhouse, Platinum Realty, bringing its agent count to nearly 20,000 nationwide. The alliance with Platinum Realty and over 2,100 agents across the Midwest greatly expands and strengthens United's national service footprint. This dynamic partnership brings together two Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

United's strategy of attracting regionally dominant, independent brokerages in key markets has proven successful. United was the #1 fastest-growing independent brokerage among the top 50 fastest-growing in the nation last year and rose to the 7th largest in unit transactions this year.

"I have witnessed other major independents in the U.S. align with United Real Estate Group over the past few years. They are realizing the advantages the relationship brings to their agents and company. Platinum Realty will retain its brand, agent compensation plan, which is similar to United's, and unique culture, yet gain more leverage with United's strong national network and industry-leading technology, agent tools and services. This is how we will evolve to move our agents forward and increase our dominance long into the future," stated Scott DeNeve, Founder of Platinum Realty.

Platinum Realty was an early pioneer of the 100% commission model in its market and quickly gained a secure foothold in the Midwest. Now with thirteen offices in five states and seven markets, this impressive brokerage is a ten-time Inc.5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company, widely recognized in the media and the real estate industry – a powerful new addition to United's national network.

"We are very patient and ethical diamond miners who take a long-range view of both our vision and opportunity. We sort through a lot of coal to find the few stand-out 'diamond' brokerages to partner with in key strategic markets. Scott DeNeve and his team are very rare diamonds. Under Scott's leadership, the Platinum Realty team has proven that they have aligned values, and most importantly, they have a strong culture centered around the outcomes of their affiliated agents and constant innovation. We are thrilled to be part of the Platinum Realty team and are looking forward to working with them and welcoming them to the United national organization," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, United Real Estate Group.

United is driving its mission of changing the financial trajectories of its agents' careers with its scale and its Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform's efficiencies. Arm-in-arm with its collective force of leading brokerages within its network, United has paid out nearly half a billion dollars more in commissions to its affiliated agents when compared to legacy companies with traditional commission plans.

"Scott and his team built a company based on excellence and efficiency, and those key drivers have made Platinum Realty exceptionally proficient at providing what agents need to succeed in today's changing real estate landscape. I am beyond thrilled to have Scott and his talented staff and agents join our company; they are undoubtedly invaluable resources," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

The merger with Platinum Realty follows previous mergers with Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty and Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, with others yet to be announced.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About Platinum Realty

Founded in 2005 by Scott G. DeNeve, Platinum Realty was conceived as a brokerage unlike any other – the name "Platinum" was chosen to reflect its quality and rarity. Designed by an agent for agents, Platinum Realty is a ten-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company and is widely recognized by the media and real estate industry. It is a market share leader and one of the largest independent residential brokerages in the Midwest with over 2,100 agents in thirteen offices serving five states and seven major markets.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

