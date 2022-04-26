Pure Mastry, The LA App Launch of the Season

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the hills above Malibu, female Founder and CEO of Mastry , Francesca Sipma, hosted the launch party of the season.

With a California sunset as the backdrop to an event centered around art and entrepreneurship, the Mastry Launch was the epitome of what LA dreams are made of. Founder and CEO of Mastry, Francesca Sipma, lead a curated HypnoBreathwork® session - a blend of breathwork, hypnosis and visioning to those lucky enough to attend — artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives of all kinds. (PRNewswire)

"The Mastry launch unlocked my creativity. The next morning I filed a trademark on an idea," noted Founder Jessica Winn .

Sleek and technological innovation collided with creativity and flow as Sipma introduced her groundbreaking method. Sipma lead a curated HypnoBreathwork® session - a blend of breathwork, hypnosis and visioning to those lucky enough to attend — artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives of all kinds. The event also featured NFT artwork by SuperRare , and collaborations with Alo Yoga , Cloudwater and special guests DJ's Eagles and Butterflies & Ameme.

"It was a special evening — a collection of people coming together to curate a space for others to tap into their innate creativity, intuition, and gain clarity on their next action steps in life," said Sipma of the launch event.

Sipma and her Mastry team created an immersive experience with live music, art, food, and HypnoBreathwork. Following the specialized session led by Sipma, collaborations were formed, projects started, and trademarks filed within days of Wednesday's event.

The Mastry app brings Sipma's coveted method to the masses. What was originally only available to the elite in the business, sports and creative world, is now available on demand and in your pocket.

Broken into different categories such as Health, Flow, Love, Peak Performance, Parenting, and Corporate, the Mastry App offers guided sessions that are intuitive and rooted in tangible action items that can catalyze true growth and change.

Francesca Sipma is a founder and international speaker certified in breathwork and hypnotherapy. A former New Yorker working at top agencies, Francesca realized she was chasing an insatiable lifestyle and went on a spiritual sabbatical. She studied self- development and healing modalities in Bali, India, and Peru and became fascinated by the power of breath and subconscious mind as a catalyst into self-awareness. She's been featured in Forbes, Bustle and more.

The Mastry App is now available on the App Store with a seven day FREE trial. It is then available for $9.99 per month or $99 annually. Download the app today!

