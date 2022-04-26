BD Named to Forbes' 2022 List of Best Employers for Diversity

Demonstrates Progress in Advancing 2030+ ESG Goals



FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top employers in the U.S. for diversity.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

The list is compiled by surveying more than 60,000 Americans who work for companies with at least 1,000 employees to identify organizations that are the most committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The evaluation was based on the following criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators were also part of the evaluation.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition and it's a testament to the progress we're making in fostering an inclusive environment where BD associates can be their authentic selves, feel comfortable speaking up, have an equitable opportunity to grow and develop in their careers, and ultimately share their best and most innovative thinking," said Nicole Thompson, vice president of HR – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Engagement at BD. "An inclusive environment, coupled with a diverse workforce, produces better products and better outcomes, contributing to the health of our company, planet and communities."

This recognition demonstrates the company's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and also contributes to community and company health. In addition to this accolade, BD recently celebrated the following recognitions:

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2021 Global ID&E Report.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo .

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Francesca DeMartino VP, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5743

troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)