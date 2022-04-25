Winc Launches Wonders, Expanding Portfolio Targeting $8.9B Organic Wine Market

The no sugar, organic brand has successfully sold over 17,000 cases at retailers such as Walmart, HEB, and Earth Fare

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, today announced the launch of Wonders, a no sugar, organic, sustainable wine and core brand in the Winc portfolio. The initial release will include red, white, and rosé varietals, and the brand will be available on Winc.com this year followed soon after by in-store.

Wonders is a rebrand of the original Wonderful Wine Co (WWC), which launched in 2020 and was well-received online and in wholesale at retailers such as Walmart, HEB, and Earth Fare, selling over 17,000 cases and at over 4,400 points of distribution. Winc, always in pursuit of what consumers want from bev-alc brands, improved the original sourcing and wine profile and reformatted the label and packaging based on feedback from our consumers. The launch of Wonders represents Winc's belief the brand can be even more successful when customers' preferences are thoughtfully applied.

Wonders is the latest addition to Winc's growing organic portfolio that tripled its offerings during 2021 and includes top organic brands such as Cherries & Rainbows, Pizzolato, Biokult, and Les Hauts de Lagarde. The global organic wine market is estimated at USD 8.9B in 2021 and has an anticipated 10.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 according to Grand View Research. Better-for-you, organic, and sustainable products are top priorities for Winc's innovation pipeline informed through combining market insights with Winc customers' feedback and demand for healthy and organic beverages.

About Winc

Winc is a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, fueled by the joint capabilities of a data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc's mission is to become the leading brand builder within the alcoholic beverages industry through an omni-channel growth platform.

Winc's common stock trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "potentially," "preliminary," "likely," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Winc's expectations regarding expansion of its organic wine offerings and total addressable market for organic wines. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Winc's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Winc's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2022 and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

