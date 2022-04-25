TrueCar to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results in Stockholder Letter on May 9

Live call and webcast will occur on May 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022 after market close, in a stockholder letter that will be accessible from the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com .

Mike Darrow, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a call on Tuesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible through TrueCar's Investor Relations website.

TrueCar First Quarter 2022 Live Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-870-4263 (domestic) 1-412-317-0790 (international) Webcast: Use this link to register for the live webcast

An archived version of the call will be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com .

Stockholder Q&A Platform Available Starting May 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET :

TrueCar invites its stockholders to submit and upvote questions for its management team. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform here , starting on May 3. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the call. Management intends to respond to a selection of questions during its earnings call.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

