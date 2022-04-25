Hard Rock Hotel New York Makes Its Debut

Hard Rock Hotels' Newest Property Unveils Show Stopping Entertainment Venues, Innovative Culinary Concepts, and Immersive Guest Experiences

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the opening of the much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel New York. Uniquely situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, steps from iconic landmarks including Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center and the Theater District, Hard Rock Hotel New York offers a backstage pass to the city's historic Music Row, honoring its legacy through intricate design, curated amenities, and award-winning guest experiences.

"New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world and we are honored to open our doors to locals and travelers looking for a best in class hotel, dining, and entertainment experience," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock has had a presence for decades in the City, but this location will deliver an entirely new experience from the brand that's been synonymous with music and entertainment for over 50 years."

Dynamic Entertainment

Paying homage to Music Row, the mecca of recording studios and music stores that once lined 48th Street, Hard Rock Hotel New York offers live music across all public spaces with a dynamic and engaging approach to entertainment programming.

As part of a groundbreaking brand partnership between Hard Rock International and Audacy, one of the largest broadcasters in the United States, Hard Rock Hotel New York is home to an integrated Audacy Live state-of-the-art performance studio and entertainment hub. A series of recording sessions, live events, and intimate performances from A-list artists will be featured on an ongoing basis.

The Venue on Music Row is the hotel's show stopping feature with an extraordinary entertainment space spanning two floors inspired by New York from a bygone era when jazz clubs, speakeasies, and dinner-theater performances reigned supreme. The Venue is set to be a must-visit destination, playing host to world class entertainment performances as well as fashion shows, after-parties, and gala dinners for some of the city's most sought-after moments.

Striking Accommodations

Hard Rock Hotel New York features 446 exquisitely designed guest rooms and specialty suites offering floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the city's vibrant energy. The rooms are designed with striking blue tones and gold accents, which are inspired by the city lit up at dusk, when the night falls and marquee lights shine. Guests will find iconic imagery of notable artists printed on glass doors along with sound wave carpet patterns and sculptural artwork above the headboards. With a variety of room types ranging from well-appointed King Rooms to Platinum Suites with terraces, each features Kimono robes, Lavazza® espresso, Rock Spa® bath products, and high speed Wi-Fi to complete the act.

Sitting atop the 36th floor is the jewel of the Rock Star Suite, a glass-enclosed penthouse with expansive city views, original contemporary artwork, bespoke music memorabilia, and one of the largest terraces for entertaining in New York City at 1,600 sq. ft. The sleek interior design includes double height ceilings and rich tones and textures creating an inviting and timeless space. On its first level, the suite features an open-plan living and dining area with a bar and butler pantry, an outdoor bar, VIP direct access to the RT60 rooftop bar & lounge, and more. Guests can retreat upstairs to a luxurious bedroom area with a walk in closet and contemporary bathroom featuring a red free standing bathtub.

Eclectic Food & Beverage Experiences

A multitude of day to night culinary and cocktail concepts grace the hotel, including fine dining at the upscale NYY Steak in partnership with the New York Yankees, the brand's all-day signature Sessions Restaurant & Bar, and RT60 Rooftop.

At NYY Steak, Mozambique wood paneled walls are complemented by autographs from famed players while heritage-sourced steaks, local market seafood and creative main dishes are served on fine China inscribed with player numbers within the iconic franchise insignia. NYY Steak is open daily, providing an elevated backdrop for business lunches and celebration dinners.

From day to night, Sessions Restaurant & Bar represents the soundtrack of New York, serving farm-fresh fare for breakfast, lunch, and evening bites daily. Located on the main level and accessible by a grand staircase from the street, this light-filled atrium with an open-air terrace offers live, unplugged musical performances that embody the vitality and ingenuity of the city.

Guest and locals can discover the city from new heights at RT60 bar and lounge located on the 34th floor. Delivering masterfully crafted cocktails, shareable bites and an effortlessly stylish scene, RT60 will elevate music & entertainment in Midtown Manhattan.

World-Famous Merchandise

One of Hard Rock's most appealing aspects to the adventurous traveler is the local Rock Shop®. Hard Rock Hotel New York will feature a Rock Shop accessible from 48th street for the guest who loves to wear or gift the season's latest trends, highlighting the City and location they visit. Hard Rock's merchandise is for collectors and any visitor looking to take home a part of the legendary experience they had at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

Music-Infused Design

From the moment of arrival, guests are greeted by an artistic expression of music, transporting them to a new, exciting, and engaging atmosphere that brilliantly exudes the entertainment energy of New York with the culture and history of Hard Rock.

Spearheaded by award-winning design firm Jeffrey Beers International, the artistic expression of music is layered in meticulous detail throughout every area of the hotel. In each space, the guest discovers a design or sculptural homage to music, such as guitars and brass wind instruments, or to music notes and sound waves. Bold materials include lush dark woods, striking marbles, luxurious brass finishes, and tactile leather and velvet fabrics. The rich color palette features the property's signature blue, distinguished browns, warm golds and brass, and pops of metallic silver, lush greens, and vibrant reds.

Signature Hard Rock memorabilia lines the walls with displays from artists across generations and genres including a classic leather motorcycle jacket owned and worn by Joey Ramone; a pair of silver patent leather boots worn by Lady Gaga; handwritten lyrics for John Lennon's 1972 ode to his adopted home, "New York City,"; and custom outfits from Jay Z and Beyoncé among other iconic pieces.

Immersive Guest Experiences

In true Hard Rock style, a variety of signature brand experiences and amenities exclusive to Hard Rock Hotels can be found in New York. Amenities include the Sound of Your Stay® which allows guests to listen to Tracks® curated playlists inspired by the city they're in, Crosley record players available upon request with Wax®, or play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. The Unleashed® pet program will welcome four legged friends to enjoy the same memorable experience as their pet parents. Guests are invited to exchange the traditional city map for Soundtracks® interactive area guides which are curated by Hard Rock and musical artists to showcase the best of each destination.

Beyond the public spaces, Hard Rock Hotel New York weaves the kinetic force of music into health and wellness offerings, featuring the brand's signature Rock Om® program fusing the practice of yoga with the rhythm of a custom DJ-curated soundtrack for on-demand in-room sessions. Building on the existing offering, expect the hotel to introduce a series of transformative experiences including rooftop moonlight yoga sessions.

Hard Rock Hotel New York introductory nightly rates start from $475. For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos®

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 27 distinctive Hotels and 9 Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, in addition to offering best in class protocols for health and safety which Hard Rock deems SAFE+ SOUND. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels.com.

