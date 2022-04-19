SLOCAL ROOTS ANNOUNCES STORE GRAND OPENING IN SAN LUIS OBISPO AND NEW RETAIL LOCATION MERIT-BASED SELECTION IN GUADALUPE

ROOT One selected as first retail cannabis location in the city of Guadalupe with store opening Fall 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLOCAL Roots, a family of vertically integrated cannabis companies on California's Central Coast, today announced the grand opening of their first licensed retail storefront in the city of San Luis Obispo, Ca., and their newest merit-based retail approval in the city of Guadalupe, Ca. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Austen Connella, and Co-founder Kristin Kordich incorporated SLOCAL Roots Farms in San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

SLOCAL Roots (PRNewswire)

SLOCAL Roots, at 3535 South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo announces the grand opening and "420 Celebration Week", from April 16th to the 20th. A special ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at 1:30pm, presented by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce.

Austen Connella, Co-founder, and CEO of SLOCAL Roots is a SLO County resident with over 20 years of medical and commercial cannabis experience on the Central Coast. Mr. Connella commented, "It's incredible to see our vision become real – a locally owned and operated, fully integrated and sustainable cannabis company on the Central Coast. We are committed to bringing the positive social and economic benefits of responsible cannabis to the people and communities we serve."

SLOCAL Roots estimates first-year charitable contributions in the city of San Luis Obispo will exceed $25,000, in addition more than $500,000.00 in City tax proceeds are projected for 2023. Approximately 20 jobs will be created, with significant positive annual economic impact expected to the region.

Kristin Kordich, Co-founder of SLOCAL Roots Farms and a SLO County resident is a second-generation SLO County cannabis operator, and wants SLOCAL Roots to be, "a place where people can discover the potential joy and wellness benefits of cannabis through an authentic and curated experience, and a place where they can share their experience with others."

ROOT One, 928 Guadalupe St., in Guadalupe, Ca., is SLOCAL Roots' second retail storefront approval, winning a merit-based application process in the City of Guadalupe in April 2022. The ROOT One store at 928 Guadalupe St. is scheduled to open in the Fall of 2022.

Adam Laurent is Co-owner and Co-founder of ROOT One and also a SLO County resident. Adam helped found the Central Coast Cannabis Council, and he brings national cannabis lobbying experience to the team. An elite Olympic cycling athlete, Adam draws on that experience to build a local team for the store in Guadalupe, "We can't wait to demonstrate our commitment here by hiring locally, sourcing locally, and keeping profits local."

ABOUT SLOCAL ROOTS

SLOCAL Roots is a family of fully integrated cannabis brands on the Central Coast. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Austen Connella, and Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Kristin Kordich began operations when they incorporated SLOCAL Roots Farms in San Luis Obispo County in 2016. SLOCAL Roots operations include cultivation, processing, packaging, and retail sales. The company's ownership and operations are located on the Central Coast, keeping jobs and economic benefit in the community. SLOCAL Roots is building the premier Central Coast cannabis brand.

Cannabis use is restricted to use by those over 21 years of age.

LICENSE NO: C-10-0000952-LIC

Corporate Contact:

Austen Connella

Co-founder, CEO, SLOCAL Roots Farms

Austen@SLOCALRoots.store

(415) 837-3957



Media Contact:

Stephen Pedroff

Stephen@Pedroff.com

(805) 866-1962

