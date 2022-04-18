Veterans United Home Loans ranks No. 14 on Fortune Magazine's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans , the nation's largest VA lender, was named on Fortune Magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022.

Veterans United ranked No.14 on the 100 Best Companies To Work For list. The annual list is compiled by the international publication along with the global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work.

"Having a spot on Fortune's Great Place to Work for the seventh consecutive year is an honor. It all comes down to our employees and their passion for impacting and enhancing the lives of our nation's Veterans, service members, our families, communities, and each other," said August Nielsen, Vice President of People Services for Veterans United. "We collectively define our company's success by directly living out our employee-created values: be passionate and have fun, deliver results with integrity and enhance lives every day."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For is highly competitive, and 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the list. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Best Companies' leadership has never been more necessary," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and Covid disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that 'place' is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow."

One aspect that makes Veterans United unique is its foundation, which is supported solely by the company's employees and its affiliates. In 2021, the Veterans United Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary by donating an additional $10 million on top of other giving to help communities nationwide, which assisted 139 individuals and 93 organizations. In total, the foundation donated more than $20 million throughout the year.

"Our employees share a passion for wanting to enhance the lives of others. It was something the company was intentional about before the foundation was created, as we've always been focused on enhancing lives and supporting others," said Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation. "By forming the Veterans United Foundation 10 years ago, not only were we able to give back more to the communities we call home, but we were also able to provide more opportunities for our employees to give back collectively."

