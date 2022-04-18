Providence promotes Sara Vaezy to Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Shweta Ponnappa elevated to Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer

RENTON, Wash., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, one of the largest health systems in the nation, announced today it named Sara Vaezy as its new executive vice president and chief digital officer. Vaezy will report to Providence's chief executive officer, Rod Hochman and will serve on the organization's executive council.

"Sara is well-positioned to accelerate our digital work," said Rod Hochman, Providence CEO. "Sara and team built the model that the Providence Digital Innovation Group is founded on, resulting in technology partnerships and the development of three incubated technologies into independent companies that support Providence's mission and vision. I am looking forward to what is ahead under her leadership."

Vaezy specializes in strategy-driven innovation that drives organizational transformation. Previously at Providence, Sara was the Chief of Digital and Growth Strategy responsible for digital strategy, partnerships, commercialization, technology evaluation, and digital thought leadership. She built a framework for building and maintaining deep organizational relationships with stakeholders —including over 150+ health system digital and innovation teams, venture capital organizations, industry analysts & influencers, and digital health organizations. Additionally, she serves as an NCQA Board Director, is an inaugural member of the Frist Cressey Ventures Collective and a Health Evolution Forum Fellow.

"Our team built a strong digital platform and foundation for growth and transformation," said Vaezy. "I'm excited to lead our efforts to apply that foundation in new ways that make a difference to both our organization and others outside of Providence through commercialized solutions." More information about Vaezy's team and vision can be found here.

In her new role, she is responsible for digital strategy, product innovation and incubation, marketing, digital experience, and commercialization. Andy Chu, senior vice president of product and technology, and Shweta Ponnappa, senior vice president and chief marketing and digital experience officer will now report to Vaezy.

Simultaneous to Vaezy's promotion, Shweta Ponnappa was elevated to chief marketing and digital experience officer where she is now responsible for marketing and digital experiences system-wide for Providence.

"Together this combined world-class team will take a holistic and omni-channel approach to some of health systems' most critical challenges—volume recovery and growth," said Ponnappa. "I'm grateful to work in an organization that values an obsession for seamless customer experiences. We're excited about bringing the Providence promise of "Know Me, Care for Me, Ease my Way" to life through our marketing and digital experience initiatives."

More about the Providence Digital Innovation Group and the team can be found here.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 900 clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

