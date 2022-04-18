Ohio Cannabis Company, Harvest of OH, is Officially Vertically Integrated

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest of OH is officially vertically integrated as of April 13, 2022, making Ariane Kirkpatrick, a trailblazer in business development, the first female and Black, majority owner of a vertically integrated cannabis company in Ohio. Vertical integration describes a company which controls every stage of the production path – growing, dispensing, and processing.

Kirkpatrick's journey into the cannabis industry began in 2017 when she was awarded provisional licenses to dispense, grow and process medical marijuana. In 2021, after building the company's infrastructure, and receiving certificates of operation, Kirkpatrick opened three medical marijuana dispensaries: Harvest of Columbus, Harvest of Athens, and Harvest of Beavercreek. Each dispensary sells a variety of cannabis flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals and accessories. More than 9,000 patients have visited the dispensaries. Also in 2021, Harvest of OH opened Harvest Grows, a state-of-the-art greenhouse facility located in Ironton, Ohio.

Kirkpatrick recognized the importance of Harvest of OH being family owned and operated and enlisted the expertise of her family. The Harvest of OH executive leadership team is a diverse group of individuals, family included all with the same mission, to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. The team includes Ariane Kirkpatrick, President & CEO; Amonica Davis, COO; Kris Kirkpatrick, CFO; Ali Kirkpatrick, Chief Strategy Officer; Jonathan Oswick, Director of Facilities; Nicole McKinney-Johnson, Director of Human Resources; Keya Kellum, Director of Marketing; Kevin Lowery, Jr., Director of Compliance; Jeane' Holley, Community & Public Relations Specialist; Jalen Davis, Strategic Business Liaison; John Davis, III, Brand Communication Strategist; Felicia Davis, Executive Assistant to the CEO; and Jazmine Couch, Executive Assistant to the COO.

"Having a diverse team is a priority of mine with just over 50% of our 75 employees being women and people of color. Our plan is to shape the future of the cannabis industry as we advocate for equity, inclusion, and social justice, especially for those that are overrepresented in the penal system for marijuana offenses and underrepresented in careers in cannabis," says Kirkpatrick.

In March 2022, Harvest of OH brought its own, cultivated, and harvested flower to market: Rom Widow (Hybrid), Apple Fritter (Hybrid), Cake Crusher (Hybrid), Space Gello (Hybrid), Pirate Breath (Hybrid), Sunset Sherbet (Hybrid), and GG4 (Hybrid). Harvest flower can now be found in Harvest of OH's three dispensaries and is rolling out to other dispensaries across the state. Soon to follow are solventless concentrates manufactured in the most recently licensed processing vertical.

