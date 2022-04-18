InventHelp Inventors Develop Boots for Individuals with Spastic Feet (CCT-4566)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our daughter has spastic cerebral palsy and we thought there could be a better boot option to help keep her feet down while walking," said one of two inventors, from New Vienna, Ohio, "so we invented the SOPHIE BOOT. Our design would enhance traction for added safety and it would eliminate the need to find footwear to fit braces."

The patent-pending invention provides enhanced support for individuals with spastic feet. In doing so, it eliminates the need for braces that may not be worn with various foot coverings. As a result, it could build confidence and provide a sense of normalcy and it could enhance style. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for individuals with spastic feet, cerebral palsy, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

