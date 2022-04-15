InventHelp Inventor Develops Astral Video System (AZB-116)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and innovative means of viewing, hearing and enjoying smartphones and other equipment with flat screens," said an inventor, from Fayetteville, Ga., "so I invented the A V S- ASTRAL VIDEO SYSTEM. My design would offer a spectacular audiovisual experience and it would eliminate dead zones and audio silence zones."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides omnidirectional video with no blind spots or dead zones for astral display on electronic devices with flat screens. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional limited views on flat screen devices. As a result, it improves the viewing experience. The invention features an advanced, multi-feature design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AZB-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp