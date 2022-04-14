LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is launching six special gift sets for Mother's Day this year.

Mother's Day is an opportunity for people to express their gratitude and love for their mothers. Infusing the special holiday with the brand's unique philosophy, LILYSILK has crafted six limited edition gift sets, each catering to a different personality and preference. The LILYSILK design team will decorate the gift boxes with conventional black ribbons to reflect the beauty and elegance of mothers. The decoration will be free of charge and each gift box also comes with a special gift card to express their love.

LILYSILK Unveils Six Limited-Edition Gift Sets for Mother’s Day for their Irreplaceable Love (PRNewswire)

The gift sets each contains several beloved LILYSILK items including:

The Skin-Friendly Beauty Sleep Set, which includes one 19 Momme Terse Envelope Silk Pillowcase, one Ideal Silk Sleep Eye Mask, and five Soft Silk Medium Scrunchies, also comes with a free monogramming service, which enables customers to customize their gift, so that it is truly one-of-a-kind.

"Mothers serve as an inspiration to all and are the greatest teachers of compassion, love, and fearlessness, and there is no love as pure, unconditional, and strong as a mother's love," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "With the gift sets specially created for this occasion, we hope mothers can enjoy the utmost comfort, and in spectacular style."

