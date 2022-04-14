Hemp Bombs® Expands Product Line with Launch of Delta-9 THC Gummies

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp Bombs®, the manufacturer and distributer of award-winning CBD and Delta-8 THC products, announces the launch of its newest offering, Delta-9 THC Gummies, now available at select retail locations nationwide and online at www.hempbombsplus.com.

"The same CBD gummy consumers that drove retail sales from 2016-2020 are more educated on the other cannabinoids like Delta-8 and Delta-9," said Vice President of Sales, Vince Gillen. "The scanned sales data and our market research show this is where the hemp-cannabinoid category is headed in retail. Our distribution and retail partners are evolving their product sets to meet consumer demand, that we feel is only going to go up."

Federally legal as a part of the 2018 Farm Bill, all Hemp Bombs Delta-9 Gummies contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. Hemp Bombs Delta-9 Gummies are available in 12-count packages with an MSRP of $19.99 in the following flavors: Blue Raspberry Dream, Exotic Lime, Goji Berry Explosion, Mixed Berry Mayhem and a Variety Mixed Pack. In addition, 50-count bottles with an MSRP of $49.99 will be coming soon.

"We are an industry leader when it comes to education and best-selling practices on everything hemp," said Gillen. "And as a trusted partner for more than five years, distributors feel confident in the products we produce and the strict quality, safety and compliance standards we have in place."

The Hemp Bombs Delta-9 Gummies launch comes as the company debuts its Hemp at a Higher Standard campaign to educate distributors, retailers and consumers on the strict standards it employs for the hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products it produces. As a part of the campaign, Hemp Bombs has made a Delta-9 101 infographic available to its retail partners to learn more about the emerging trend in hemp-derived products.

To learn more about Hemp Bombs Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC Gummies and to partner with Hemp Bombs, visit www.hempbombsplus.com.

About Hemp Bombs®:

Hemp Bombs®, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 cannabinoid products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Hemp Bombs manufactures edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet products. Its award-winning gummies and other products are available in more than 20,000 locations nationwide and online at https://hempbombs.com and https://hempbombsplus.com.

