LiveHire Direct Sourcing and Talent Pooling Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with the SAP® Fieldglass® Contingent Management solution, LiveHire's platform supports customers to attract, curate and engage the best contingent talent.

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform connecting companies and job seekers, today announced that its LiveHire Direct Sourcing platform is available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The LiveHire platform integrates with and extends the value of the SAP® Fieldglass® Contingent Management solution to help companies achieve their contingent hiring goals by attracting and engaging top external talent in today's competitive market. The integration equips talent curation teams with powerful new capabilities in candidate sourcing, branded talent attraction, native two-way text messaging and AI-powered talent pooling to help source and hire the best contingent workers at speed.

"We're thrilled to announce this step in our SAP partnership, with LiveHire Direct Sourcing platform now available on SAP Store. We can now deliver further benefits to our customers through the integration of our platform with the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Management solution," says Christy Forest, CEO of LiveHire. "With the rapid growth of the contingent workforce, organizations need the ability to attract and engage talent in a way that showcases their employer brand. Our technology's award-winning candidate experience capabilities can provide exceptional hiring outcomes quickly, helping employers to find the best fit for the role, with a focus on diversity."

The LiveHire Direct Sourcing platform combines the power and speed of talent sourcing and engagement, deeply integrated with the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Management solution, to deliver private talent pools of pre-qualified candidates on-demand. SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management System provides industry-leading cloud technology for services procurement and external workforce management, helping organizations find, engage, manage, pay, and unlock more value from this growing external workforce – anywhere in the world. The integration enables talent curation teams to leverage LiveHire's best-in-class technology, combined with SAP Fieldglass solutions, to achieve exceptional outcomes in sourcing, hiring, and onboarding contingent talent.

ArdentPartners reports that 82% of organizations expect an increased demand for extended and non-employee talent.[1] The rise in contingent workers paired with 'The Great Resignation' has created an urgent need for organizations to be able to source, engage, and hire contingent talent in a humanized way.

"LiveHire offers a leading-edge direct sourcing and talent pool platform, enabling improved return on investment for 1,000+ customers globally," added Dave Ghosh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales of LiveHire. "LiveHire's platform integrates directly with SAP Fieldglass Contingent Management to get the right skilled talent, in the right place and at the right cost within minutes."

Businesses can use the comprehensive features of LiveHire's platform – such as the following – to extend the SAP Fieldglass solution to reach their goals for improved contingent souring, engaging, and hiring outcomes:

Award-winning candidate experience

Enhanced curator experience

Employer branding

Unique 2-way text messaging

Total talent visibility and mobility

Live talent analytics

AI-powered talent pooling and matching

Live talent search

Talent curation from all sources into a single private talent community

Identify internal, external, and alumni talent

This is the second integration of LiveHire's products with SAP technology. In March, the company also announced that its Total Talent Acquisition platform successfully achieved integration with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting and is available on SAP Store . The integration of these offerings with SAP technology reinforces LiveHire's products as leading total talent solutions for organizations looking to achieve their permanent and contingent hiring goals.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 150 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit www.livehire.com .

