Hankook Tire Named Original Equipment for BMW i4 with Ventus S1 evo 3

Hankook will supply tires for the first fully-electric Gran Coupé from BMW

Hankook's flagship summer tire, the Ventus S1 evo 3, will be used on the BMW i4

All-position and mixed tires from 18 to 19 inches available in both standard and run-flat options

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire is equipping the BMW i4 Gran Coupé with its ultra-high-performance (UHP) Ventus S1 evo 3 tires. The tires come in mixed sizes in 18-inch and 19-inch widths. In addition, the manufacturer supplies a 19-inch run-flat option and an 18-inch all-position option.

The Ventus S1 evo 3 combines a reinforced sidewall with a high-strength bead core, resulting in sporty, dynamic driving performance and precision steering. In addition, the ultra-light rayon carcass and special aramid composite material in the belt area partly reduce unwanted expansion in the rolling circumference, even at very high speeds, which also has a positive effect on driving stability and precision steering. The special tread compound made from high-performance natural resins guarantees the necessary grip and excellent traction and braking performance.

"It is particularly complex to calibrate a tire for an electric vehicle like the BMW i4," says Jeongho Park, Executive Vice President and Director of OE Division at Hankook Tire. "We significantly expanded our research in this area a few years ago, and this effort is now paying off. By supplying the product for the BMW i4, we are strengthening our presence in the electric sports car sector, which I'm delighted about."

Overview of Hankook tire sizes for the BMW i4

Dimension(s) Tread 245/45R18 (VA) 255/45R18 (HA) Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 245/40R19 (VA) 255/40R19 (HA) Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 245/40R19 (VA) HRS 255/40R19 (HA) HRS Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 245/45R18 (all-position tire) Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3

