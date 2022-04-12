USAA Names Julie McPeak as SVP, General Counsel for Insurance

Former insurance commissioner will advise on P&C and life insurance

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that Julie McPeak has joined USAA as SVP, general counsel for insurance. She will oversee both the P&C and Life Company legal teams for USAA.

Julie is a proud 22-year USAA member and joins USAA from Root, Inc., where she served as senior deputy general counsel since 2020. She has a wealth of knowledge and nearly 30 years of experience that includes serving as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance for eight years. She also served as executive director of the Kentucky Office of Insurance, after rising through the ranks during her 10 years there. She was the first woman to hold the position of chief insurance regulator in more than one state and was president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in 2018. Julie's experience as an attorney includes serving as a shareholder and founding member of the Nashville office of Greenberg Traurig LLP and as of counsel for Burt & Forman LLP. She earned her law degree from Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville and is a member of the Kentucky and Tennessee bar associations.

"We're excited to have a leader of Julie's caliber join our team," said USAA Chief Legal Officer Bob Johnson. "Her deep legal and industry experience makes her the perfect fit for USAA as we build on our 100-year legacy of serving military families and maintain our strength as one of the largest insurance providers in the nation."

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

