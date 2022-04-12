Third-party lab confirms high specific energy and high power of Zenlabs' new large format electric aviation battery cells

Zenlabs' large format lithium-ion electric aviation battery cells offer a unique combination of high specific energy, high power, and rapid charging for the electric aviation market.

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlabs Energy, an advanced lithium-ion battery company, announced today that Energy Assurance, an independent third-party test laboratory, has validated the high specific energy and high power of Zenlabs' new large-format pouch cells for the electric aviation market.

Zenlabs Logo (PRNewswire)

Energy Assurance tested Zenlabs' 32 ampere hour (Ah) capacity pouch cells and confirmed a high specific energy of ~327.5 watt hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and a high-power rating of greater than 3,000 watts per kilogram (W/kg) using 12C rate (~394 A), 30 sec pulses at 30° Celsius.

Although cycle life testing at Energy Assurance is ongoing, Zenlabs' internal test data has demonstrated greater than 700 cycles for this cell configuration when measured at 1C (one hour) charge/discharge rates. Previously, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) validated over 1,000 dynamic stress test (DST) cycles and rapid charging in Zenlabs' 315 Wh/Kg electric vehicle cells, which were developed in a program with the United States Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC).

"The high specific energy, high power and rapid charging capabilities of Zenlabs' battery cells make them uniquely suited for the electric aviation market, which requires each of these capabilities to extend flight times, power take-offs and landings, and enable different flight use cases. Accordingly, we believe that our proprietary pre-lithiated silicon anode and high-performance battery cells will be a real game changer for the electric aviation market," says Zenlabs founder & CEO, Dr. Sujeet Kumar

Energy Assurance is an independent battery laboratory with certifications from ANAB, Underwriters Laboratories, IECEE, SGS and TÜV SÜD America.

The Energy Assurance test report on Zenlabs' 32 Ah lithium-ion pouch cells is available on our website: www.zenlabsinc.com/news.

About Zenlabs Energy Inc.

Zenlabs Energy, which is headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading developer of high-energy, high-power, fast-charging lithium-ion cells for electric aviation and electric vehicle applications. To learn more about our technology and obtain the Energy Assurance or INL test reports, please visit www.zenlabsinc.com.

