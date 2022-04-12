Procede Software Names Bennett Whitnell Vice President of Sales

Long-time industry insider, Whitnell appointed to lead sales efforts and drive market expansion in the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle industries.

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced that Bennett Whitnell has been named to the role of Vice President of Sales. Whitnell, who previously served as Procede's Director of Business Intelligence, brings a lifetime of experience, passion for the industry, and a deep understanding of the challenges dealerships face to his new role.

"At Procede, we are deeply committed to driving customer value," said CEO Larry Kettler. "Bennett embodies this commitment and understands that one of the best ways to do that is by ensuring our customers can maximize the use of our best-in-class business system to run their dealerships more efficiently and effectively. We congratulate him on his promotion."

In his new role, Whitnell will partner with potential new and existing dealerships to ensure they fully understand the value of what partnering with Procede Software means. "I am honored to serve the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry and share the incredible value Procede offers in terms of both our software capabilities and our people," said Whitnell. "Changing a business system is a critical decision that impacts the future success of any dealership. I feel fortunate to be able to play a role in moving the industry forward."

Whitnell is a long-time industry insider who grew up in the dealership world: prior to joining Procede, he held roles with leading commercial vehicle business advisory firms as well as cofounded his own boutique analytics consultancy. Whitnell brings his previous experience as Procede's Director of Business Intelligence to his new role. "Excede is a powerful platform that plays an important role in helping our customers understand what's going on in their business so they can maximize opportunities, take steps to meet challenges, and ultimately get where they want to go," said Whitnell.

Procede recently released Excede v10.2, which delivers significant advancements to parts workflows and automates repetitive tasks across all departments to increase productivity and drive efficiencies. Like all its products, the latest version of the business system was developed with input from customers who participate in the Procede Insider Program. The program is designed to ensure the software is advanced in ways that drive the greatest business impact.

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

