Call for Responses: 2022 Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S.

Join CGCC in telling the stories of Chinese investments and companies in the United States

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Chamber of Commerce - USA ("CGCC") and CGCC Foundation cordially invite Chinese enterprises across the U.S. to fill out their 2022 Annual Business Survey on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S. This year the survey will be focusing on two major topics: legal & compliance, and brand & trust.

Since 2014, CGCC's annual survey has been engaging hundreds of Chinese companies in the U.S. to reflect on changes to their business operations and the various challenges and experiences faced while conducting business in the U.S.

Each year the survey's responses directly culminate into the CGCC Annual Business Survey Report on Chinese Enterprises in the U.S., a valuable resource providing important data and insights to help relevant stakeholders better understand the position of Chinese investments in the U.S. and support more fully informed and data-driven decision-making.

Now until late April, CGCC and CGCC Foundation strongly encourage all Chinese enterprises in the U.S. to participate and share their valuable stories and experiences.

CLICK HERE to fill out the survey in English. It will only take about 20-30 mins to finish.

Please click HERE to download and fill out the survey in Chinese, and email it back to us at survey@cgccusa.org once completed.

If you have any questions regarding the survey, kindly contact Abby Li at 646-928-5125.

CGCC and CGCC Foundation thank you in advance for your support and look forward to receiving your responses.

About CGCC:

Founded in 2005, China General Chamber of Commerce - USA ("CGCC") has been recognized as the largest and most impactful non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the U.S. As an independent, non-partisan, non-governmental chamber of commerce, CGCC provides a broad range of programs, services, and resources to over a thousand multinational members across the U.S., with a mission to create value, generate economic growth, and enhance cooperation between the U.S. and Chinese business communities.

About CGCC Foundation:

Established in 2014, CGCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The mission of CGCC Foundation is to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between the United States and China through research, public charity and engagement in economic, cultural and social exchanges.

