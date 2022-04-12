Ashleigh Banfield to Interview Lester Holt in NAB Show Main Stage Session

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield, host of "Banfield" on NewsNation, will reunite with her former MSNBC co-anchor, Lester Holt, the NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor. Holt will join her "Rising Tide: The Value in Mentoring Others" series during the NAB Show Opening Main Stage session on Sunday, April 24 at 1:15 p.m. in Las Vegas, NV.

The interview will precede Holt's previously announced induction into the National Association of Broadcasting (NAB) Hall of Fame, also on the Main Stage at NAB Show.

Banfield recently founded "Rising Tide" a monthly live Zoom event for people looking to succeed in TV journalism and receive guidance from leading figures in the field.

Each month, she features guest VIP mentors in the industry who have agreed to take questions and share tips, secrets and career advice. The mentors include Bob Costas, Gayle King, Harvey Levin, Jake Tapper, Sanja Gupta, Dan Abrams, Lisa Ling, Meghan McCain, Mika Brzezinski, Savannah Guthrie, Wolf Blitzer, Deborah Norville, Donny Deutsch, Dana Bash, Shepard Smith, Elizabeth Vargas, Jesse Palmer, S.E. Cupp, Sam Champion, Thomas Roberts and Steve Wilkos.

"Banfield" airs weeknights at 10 p.m. ET, featuring in-depth coverage of the day's top news stories and newsmakers.

Before joining NewsNation, Banfield, an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV, and was a regular contributor to Investigation Discovery's ID "Murder Mystery" series.

During her 34-year career, Banfield has served as host of the A+E prime-time series, "Live Rescue," host of "Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield" on HLN, anchored "Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield" on CNN, and co-anchored the CNN morning news program, "Early Start."

She has also served as a correspondent and anchor for ABC News, reporting for "Good Morning America," "20/20," "ABC World News Tonight," and "Nightline." Prior to ABC, Banfield anchored, hosted, and created three programs on TruTV. On MSNBC, she anchored "Ashleigh Banfield: On Location," as well as "Newsfront: with Ashleigh Banfield and Lester Holt," and "Homepage" with Mika Brzezinski and Gina Gaston. She also anchored and reported for The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline.

The NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame, into which Holt will be inducted, recognizes radio and television personalities or programs that have earned a place in broadcasting history. Explore the complete list of past inductees here.

