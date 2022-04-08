STAGWELL'S (STGW) MONO UNVEILS CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING LAUNCH OF NEW CARBONATED WINE BRAND LIBBY

MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis creative agency MONO has unveiled a new creative campaign celebrating the launch of California-based carbonated wine brand, Libby. The campaign, called "These Bubbles Have More Fun" is inspired by the freshness of the product and showcases the bubbly, bright and effervescent nature of the CO2-injected wine. Learn more about Libby at https://drinklibby.com/.

Libby bubbled wines are markedly different from the champagnes, proseccos and bruts of the category. Libby winemaker Grant Hemingway injects the liquid with CO2 in lieu of secondary fermentation, allowing for a sparkling wine that's lower in calories and lower in ABV than traditional bubblies.

"Carbonated wine, Champagne and Prosecco have long been relegated to stuffy occasions. But because Libby is a lighter, lower ABV alternative, we leaned into the fact that this product isn't just for a special time, but rather any time," said MONO Executive Creative Director Katie Riddle. "That insight inspired us to create the campaign, which brings a fresh, poppy and playful tone into an otherwise pretentious world and gives the audience permission to feel free to enjoy bubbles on the regular."

The national campaign launch is the first in MONO's partnership with Libby, which began late last year after a competitive pitch process.

MONO handles creative advertising duties including strategy, design, social media and more.

About MONO

MONO is an award-winning creative agency for brands in search of ideas that will disrupt the market and define them for the long-term. MONO was founded with a belief that "Simple Always Wins" and an obsession to attack complexity in order to create simple, captivating ideas that move people and move business. MONO works with Valspar and HGTV/SW paints, Google, LifeSpace, Old Dominion, Peroni, Leinenkugel's, and Keystone Light. For more information, visit: www.mono-1.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAW: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

