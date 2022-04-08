Robert Ronk joins nanoMAG® Medical Advisory Board

LIVONIA, Mich., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nanoMAG® LLC, a medical device company that has developed a bioabsorbable magnesium alloy for use in a wide range of medical implants, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Ronk as the newest member of our Medical Advisory Board (MAB).

nanoMAG is a medical device company innovating the way orthopedic surgeries are performed through its proprietary bioabsorbable implant technology, BioMg®. With development of this novel metal alloy, nanoMAG aims to shorten procedure times, improve outcomes, and reduce secondary removal surgeries to bring value to patients and the healthcare system. (PRNewswire)

Robert retired from Zimmer Biomet in 2019 leaving his last position as Vice President – Global Research. Over the course of a 30-year career, he was heavily involved in the development, testing, regulatory strategy, manufacturing transfer, and market introduction of a wide range of new products covering virtually every segment of the musculoskeletal medical device industry.

Robert Ronk said, "Over my career, I have been fortunate to work on some groundbreaking innovative biomaterials. nanoMAG's bioabsorbable magnesium alloy is an exciting new platform technology that can be used in applications across a wide spectrum of medical devices."

Steve LeBeau, President of nanoMAG said, "nanoMAG is excited to have Rob add his years of experience in medical device product development to our MAB. Rob's commercial experience at Zimmer Biomet complements the other MAB team members that include Stephen Buchman, MD, Professor, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Michigan Medical School; Kamlesh Patel, MD, Professor of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine and Kevin McLeod, Founder, President & CEO, C2Dx, Inc. a medical device company founded in 2019. Kevin has spent his 25-year medical industry career in numerous executive leadership roles in marketing, sales, and business development in the United States and internationally at Stryker Medical.

nanoMAG LLC

nanoMAG LLC is a medical device manufacturer and biomaterials company focused on commercializing its patented bioabsorbable BioMg® magnesium alloy for craniomaxillofacial, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, dental, and other biomedical applications where secondary surgeries can be eliminated. Initial focus is on the CMF market which has the highest adoption rate of bioabsorbable polymers and high failure rates for these devices made from polymers. Additional fields of use for dental, spine and vascular access are being developed in collaboration with commercial partners and major university medical research centers.

